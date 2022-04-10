Motorway services operator Extra MSA Group completes network of high-power electric vehicle chargers

The company partnered with high-power charging network IONITY to install 38 charging points with a charging capacity of up to 350kW across all eight of its locations, with more to follow at existing and proposed new MSA developments.

IONITY is continuing to increase the number of high-powered electric vehicle charging points across Extra MSA Group’s sites and is on track to deliver six high-powered chargers at each site ahead of the Government’s 2023 target.

The move is in preparation for 2030 when the sale of new internal combustion engine cars/light vehicles will be prohibited, and in response to increasing electric vehicle uptake with more new fully-electric cars registered in the UK last year than in the previous five years combined.

Extra MSA Group has completed the roll-out of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging points across its sites.

Andrew Long, chief executive of Extra MSA Group, said: “Technology is rapidly advancing and Extra MSA Group is delighted to be embracing this, working in conjunction with IONITY which is successfully delivering some of the highest-powered charging stations on the motorway network.

“At Extra MSA Group, we are committed to providing all road users with a safe environment to take a break from their journeys, rest and refuel in high quality, comfortable facilities. Our work with IONITY further enhances these overall objectives.”

Andreas Atkins, country manager UK & Ireland at IONITY, added: “Our state-of-the-art high-power charging technology will enable drivers to travel hassle-free across the country and charge their EV in the time it takes them to enjoy a cup of coffee at the Extra facilities.