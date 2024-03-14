MP Simon Lightwood backs appeal to close digital divide

Known for his work in addressing the digital divide on a community level, Simon has given his full support to the ‘Re-Tech’ campaign which has been launched by Wakefield software development business, Propel Tech.

Based in Horbury, Propel Tech is inviting businesses in the local area to drop off devices up to ten years old for them to be given a new lease of life. Once the machines are checked and installed with free essential software, they will be distributed to people who are crying out for technology to do basic tasks. This includes searching and applying for jobs, comparing the cost of utilities and essential goods, managing finances, helping children with homework, and keeping in touch with loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Brown, founder and director at Propel Tech says: “Many businesses in the private sector update laptops and phones after three to four years, leaving thousands of devices, with plenty of life left in them for domestic use, going spare. We want to use our large office space and connections to gather as many laptops as possible, and get them into the hands and homes of people that really need them.”

Simon Lightwood MP and Andy Brown, founder of Propel Tech

To restore the computers, Propel Tech partners with Wakefield-based Chris Lord, who has been reconfiguring old tech for local families in need for the past three years, and SocialBox.Biz, a national CIC that distributes recovered tech to older people experiencing hardship, homeless people and refugees.

Simon Lightwood adds: “Digital inclusion is critical for a fair and balanced society. Most essential activity is carried out online these days - from homework to GP consultations - yet many families in Wakefield and across the UK do not have access to computers or the internet. On the flip side of this, there are organisations throughout the country that have old tech piling up in corners and cupboards which could provide a real lifeline to many people in need.

“I urge organisations to put aside some time to empty those cupboards, wipe their devices, and get them over to Propel Tech where it can work with its partners to get them back to good use. It’s recycling at its very best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Lightwood also supports Virgin Money and The Good Things Foundation’s National Databank initiative to provide free internet access to those who need it most. MP Simon Lightwood concludes: “Access to devices and data go hand in hand when it comes to closing the digital divide. I’m delighted to support companies and individuals doing their bit to give everyone access to essential technology.”