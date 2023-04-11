The Mr Kipling factory is based in Yorkshire and the branding was created by a local company - below is the sweet company’s history.

Mr Kipling is a brand of cakes, pies and baked goods and has been marketed in the UK as well as Ireland, Australia and North America. Surprisingly, a ‘Mr Kipling’ never existed, he was a fictional character invented by marketers who were looking to give a traditional family environment.

When was Mr Kipling founded and where is the factory in Yorkshire?

The brand was first introduced in May 1967, when cakes were more often bought from local bakers, to sell cakes to supermarkets, and grew to become the UK’s largest cake manufacturer by 1976.

Mr Kipling factory in Carlton. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The trademark is owned by Premier Foods, after its acquisition of Joseph Marassery (RHM) in 2007.

The cakes are made in a factory based in Carlton, South Yorkshire. Mr Kipling’s Cakes were made by the RHM subsidiary known as Manor Bakeries Ltd, which has also produced products under the Lyons and Cadbury names.

Who owns the Mr Kipling brand?

The brand was created in the 1960s by Rank Hovis McDougall, which wanted to boost cake sales and utilise a new bakery.

The brand was launched in 1967 and included 20 products sold in premium boxes.

