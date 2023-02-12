Mr Whippy's ice cream van announces shock decision to leave Roundhay Park site after 25 years

Ice cream business Mr Whippy’s has announced it will be leaving Yorkshire’s Roundhay Park.

The popular ice cream van, in its distinctive pink and white livery, has been a constant presence in the North Leeds park for over 25 years.

Announcing the sad news, the team at Mr Whippy Leeds said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce after 25 years we will be leaving all our sites at Roundhay Park at end of March due to downsizing our business and starting to take things a little easier.

“You will still see us out and about attending events, weddings etc as this side of the business will continue as normal.

Mr Whippy's ice cream van is leaving Roundhay Park after 25 years. Mr Whippy Leeds owner Ian Smith has been working in the business his whole life. He is pictured here in 2020 by Tony Johnson.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Leeds city council, friends of Roundhay Park and everyone from the bottom of our hearts for your loyal custom and friendship over the past 25 years.”

Ian was born into the ice cream trade and the business is a true family affair for the Smiths. His father - Ian Smith Snr - started working on ice cream vans as a teenager and ran a Mister Softee franchise in the city when Ian was growing up.

For Ian, there was never any doubt he would follow in his father’s footsteps, first working on his own in one of his dad's vans at just eight-years-old, serving ice creams at Bramham Horse Trials

“I knew exactly what I’d be doing. I knew that would be a lifelong job for me,” he says. “All the time growing up, I would work on the van, loading stock up and stuff like that. [My dad] used to run about 12 vans from a local depot in Burley when I was a kid.

“So I’ve been around ice cream vans all my life, helping out and working on them. It was fun, I loved it. We used to go all over the place - we’d do quite a lot of shows, air shows, Great Yorkshire Show, we would attend all the big events. You used to get a buzz out of it, getting up early on a morning and setting off with half a dozen ice cream vans in convoy going to shows. I had a very happy childhood doing it.”

“I’ll never do anything else and to be honest I don’t think my daughters will either," he says. "They’ve got it in them like I have me. It’s a family tradition where you come into it and grow up with it.