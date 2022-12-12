Marks & Spencer has set out details of its £48.5million investment in the North of England as part of the retailer’s national store rotation programme.

Through the programme M&S has created over 200 jobs across northern towns and cities this year, following new store openings and renewal investments.

The announcement comes amidst M&S’s busiest ever week in its rotation programme, which has seen doors open at a new M&S Foodhall in Macclesfield, a 6,500 sq ft extension at its Harrogate Oatlands store and a new store in Chesterfield’s Ravenside Retail Park – the first M&S full line store opening in Northern England since April 2020.

Sacha Berendji, retail operations director, said: “Whilst other retailers go online, or sadly disappear, we are committed to having great shops.

M&S has invested £20million in its store estate across the North of England during 2022.

“Our rotation strategy has been put into action across this region, and we have secured some outstanding sites - including the Chesterfield opening and a strong pipeline coming in Leeds and Liverpool next year.

“M&S roots are firmly based in Leeds and this investment cements our future in the region.”

