M&S teams up with York-based start-up Agrisound to boost pollinator activity on British farms
M&S has announced a three-year collaboration with Yorkshire agri-tech startup AgriSound, which aims to help farmers better manage pollinators and increase crop yields.
The collaboration will see the company’s in-field sensors installed in two M&S Select Farms for three years, allowing the farmers to track the number of pollinators visiting their farm.
Casey Woodward, Founder and CEO of AgriSound, said: “We’re delighted to team up with M&S and install some of our PollyTM devices across two innovative producer sites. The development of PollyTM has taken years of dedicated research and it is really exciting to see our technology beginning to deliver unique insights into pollinator activity. I look forward to working closely with the teams at M&S, Plumford and G’s Growers to help protect local pollinator communities.”
AgriSound are biodiversity experts, based in York St John University’s Enterprise Centre, that have developed specialist listening devices, which combine acoustic technology and environmental sensors to monitor the density of key pollinators, including bumblebees and honeybees.