M&S teams up with York-based start-up Agrisound to boost pollinator activity on British farms

The collaboration will see the company’s in-field sensors installed in two M&S Select Farms for three years, allowing the farmers to track the number of pollinators visiting their farm.

Casey Woodward, Founder and CEO of AgriSound, said: “We’re delighted to team up with M&S and install some of our PollyTM devices across two innovative producer sites. The development of PollyTM has taken years of dedicated research and it is really exciting to see our technology beginning to deliver unique insights into pollinator activity. I look forward to working closely with the teams at M&S, Plumford and G’s Growers to help protect local pollinator communities.”