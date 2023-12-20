Multi-million pound luxury home in Leeds with own art gallery is completed after 12-month construction project
The year-long transformation of the property on Sandmoor Avenue in Alwoodley saw a 3,600 sq foot red-brick detached home built in the 1930s transformed into a 8,000 sq foot modern two-storey, lightweight structured building with curtain glazing, double height balcony staircase and an entirely glass exterior to the back of the house that leads out to a landscaped garden.
As part of the project, a gym, sauna and even an art gallery have been added to the property.
Damian Barker, founder of Verus Construction, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Studio Map to complete our second luxury home in West Yorkshire.
"These unique, large scale projects rely heavily on great communication and we work seamlessly and professionally together to ensure projects run to schedule and are as easy and stress free as possible for our clients.
"Like us, they take the utmost pride in their work and never compromise on quality. Myself and the team at Verus very much look forward to future projects with Studio Map.”
It is the second project involving the two companies after they previously created a 7,500 sq foot sustainable home at Wigton Chase in Alwoodley.
Clare McCormack, director and founder of Studio Map, said: “The successful delivery of any project relies on high-quality design and materials combined with good craftsmanship and good collaboration between the design team.
"The design team included Studio Map, Adept Consulting Engineers and Verus Construction, whose skills, expertise and attention to detail are showcased throughout both Sandmoor Avenue and Wigton Chase to create award-winning luxury homes.”
