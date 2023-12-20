Work on a multi-million pound luxury home in Leeds featuring its own art gallery has been completed following a collaboration between Verus Construction and architects Studio Map.

The year-long transformation of the property on Sandmoor Avenue in Alwoodley saw a 3,600 sq foot red-brick detached home built in the 1930s transformed into a 8,000 sq foot modern two-storey, lightweight structured building with curtain glazing, double height balcony staircase and an entirely glass exterior to the back of the house that leads out to a landscaped garden.

As part of the project, a gym, sauna and even an art gallery have been added to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Barker, founder of Verus Construction, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Studio Map to complete our second luxury home in West Yorkshire.

The property in Leeds has been completed recently. Picture: Tim Baker

"These unique, large scale projects rely heavily on great communication and we work seamlessly and professionally together to ensure projects run to schedule and are as easy and stress free as possible for our clients.

"Like us, they take the utmost pride in their work and never compromise on quality. Myself and the team at Verus very much look forward to future projects with Studio Map.”

It is the second project involving the two companies after they previously created a 7,500 sq foot sustainable home at Wigton Chase in Alwoodley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare McCormack, director and founder of Studio Map, said: “The successful delivery of any project relies on high-quality design and materials combined with good craftsmanship and good collaboration between the design team.

The property in Leeds has been completed recently and boasts its own 'art gallery' space. Picture: Tim Baker