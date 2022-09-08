Music Vine moving into Tailors Corner in Leeds after £5m refurbishment

Music Vine, a music licensing company which represents some of the most exciting independent musicians in the world, has taken 1,657sq ft of office space on the second floor of Tailors Corner, the building which was originally the home of Hepworth Tailors.

The deal, brokered by the Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank, follows the completion of a £5million refurbishment of the 25,000 sq ft building.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tailors Corner, formerly known as Wellington Park House, was bought for an undisclosed sum by award-winning property developers Boultbee Brooks in 2018. It is situated on the corner of Wellington Street and Thirsk Row.

The Tailors Corner building in Leeds has a new tenant

Victoria Harris of leading global property consultancy Knight Frank in Leeds, who are marketing Tailors Corner, said: “Tailors Corner has led the way in terms of providing prime office space which has found the perfect balance between creative and corporate, creating an environment that appealed to the market and corporate occupiers at the beginning of the flight to quality movement.

“This movement aims to bring staff back to a new office environment they will enjoy working in, which will help attraction and retention.

"The roof terrace is a perfect example of added building amenities that play a key role in occupier considerations and its design and style has set a new standard of expectation within Leeds.

“The Music Vine deal is a resounding endorsement of Boultbee Brooks’ substantial investment in this very special building,” she added. “The tenant fell in love with Tailors Corner at first sight.”

Current occupiers include wealth managers James Hambro and Partners; Fenchurch Law; financial advisers Interpath Ltd; and retail and e-commerce specialists Circus PPC.