MusicMagpie bounces back from slow first half after record Black Friday sales

Refurbished electronics retailer musicMagpie has announced that it has recovered from a “soft” first half after a record Black Friday period for the firm.

The company has announced that it expects its full year revenue to fall at £136.6 million, up from £143.3 million the year prior, after Black Friday helped the firm to off-set a slow first half of the year.

The firm also said it expects EBITDA to rise 15.4 per cent on last year, up to £7.5 million.

Steve Oliver, chief executive officer & co-founder of musicMagpie, said: "We are pleased with the performance of the Group in the second half of the year, and are delighted that our focus on profits and cash has delivered significant EBITDA growth.

Pictured at the musicMagpie Distribution Centre Steve Oliver CEO and co-founder at musicMagpie.

“Our strategy of proactively managing the number of active Rental subscribers has also helped in this regard and will support our short-term objectives on profits and cash into 2024, bolstered by an enhanced Buy Now Pay Later offering. I remain confident in the business and our ability to navigate the difficult external market conditions.”

In November, musicMagpie announced that it had held preliminary talks with BT and private equity firm Auerlius Group in regards to a potential takeover. Neither business, however, chose to put in an offer for the firm. musicMagpie said it was continuing to seek a potential buyer.

In its latest announcement, the firm said that consumer technology revenues for the second half of the year were up 7.5 per cent over the same second half period in 2022, falling at £95.4 million for the year. Overall gross margin was up 27.7 per cent.

