MYGroup is partnering with Medical Ltd, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

The collaboration will see a range of Johnson & Johnson MedTech packaging in the UK, including foil for sutures, plastic packets and trays, collected from hundreds of settings and recycled end-to-end by MYGroup at its facilities in Hull, East Yorkshire.

Steve Carrie, director, MYGroup, said: “This collaboration with Johnson & Johnson will deliver a significant and lasting contribution to the NHS’ waste targets – particularly in diverting a large proportion of plastic from incineration.

"Our work will demonstrate the art of the possible: that there is no such thing as ‘unrecyclable’ waste, even from the most complex operating environments.”

MYGroup will process the collected waste material through its state-of-the-art separation and recovery processes, with any remaining plastic material being converted into MYBoard a material similar in consistency to plywood – used for construction, shop fitting and joinery.

The material is also used in the manufacture of products for resale and use in community settings, such as benches and desks for schools. Any metal components will be smelted back into aluminium for recycling into new products.

In an earlier proof-of-concept for the initiative, MYGroup produced a large MYBoard bench for Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s Pinewood Campus, near Wokingham, manufactured from a test sample of the company’s waste.

MYGroup said the collaboration represents its move into the clinical and healthcare space, after the company was approved to process and recycle clinical waste by the Environment Agency in October 2022.