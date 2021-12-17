Mystery surrounds new discount superstore at Meadowhall Retail Park near Ikea

If approved by Sheffield Council, the shop – which has not yet been named but has a number of sites across the city – will open at the currently vacant Unit D, between Hobbycraft and The Range at Meadowhall Retail Park, Attercliffe.

In a statement with the planning application, agents Savills said the shop would provide around 40 new jobs spanning a range of skills and seniority with a mix of part-time and full-time positions.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “The proposed development seeks a minor extension to the range of goods permitted to be sold."

The site of the discount store in Sheffield

“The proposed tenant has a number of existing, established premises operating across Sheffield city centre and the wider city.

“The proposed store at the site will be its larger, ‘warehouse’ format store which includes the company’s full range of products. Some of these products are considered to be ‘bulky’ or would form part of a bulk shopping trip and that, combined with the increased number of ranges on display drives a requirement for a larger warehouse style unit.

“It should be noted that the proposed store at the site is to supplement its existing portfolio of stores as the company looks to increase its representation within Sheffield to best meet the needs of existing and new customers.”

Some other large buildings in the city were considered for the new shop but discounted for being too big, including the Old Town Hall.