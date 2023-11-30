Nando’s has said it will continue to expand with new UK restaurants despite the uncertain economic backdrop putting pressure on customer budgets.

The peri-peri chicken chain has said it plans to open 14 new sites in the UK this financial year.

It came as the restaurant chain’s business, excluding South Africa, revealed it returned to profit for the first time since the pandemic struck in its latest set of financial accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospitality firms have faced a challenging period since the pandemic struck, with forced closures followed by sharp rises in energy, food and labour costs, while customer budgets have also tightened more recently.

Nando's has said it will continue to expand with new UK restaurants despite the uncertain economic backdrop putting pressure on customer budgets (Photo by Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Nando’s said in the accounts that cost inflation has remained “at elevated levels” into the current financial year.

The group said it has managed the impact of cost pressures but still expects these to “remain a significant drag” for the rest of 2023/24.

Rob Papps, group chief executive of Nando’s, said: “The macro-economic outlook for 2024 remains uncertain but we are continuing to invest for the future with further menu innovation, enhancements to our digital capabilities and new restaurant openings planned in all our markets, including 14 in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as Nando’s Group Holdings swung to a £17m operating profit for the year to February 26, compared with a £1.2m operating loss a year earlier.

The company still however fell to a £86.2m pre-tax loss for the latest year after exceptional items.

Nando’s revealed the sales jumped by almost a fifth to £1.27bn for the year, up from £1.06bn a year earlier.

Sales jumped beyond pre-pandemic levels as it was boosted by a strong recovery in UK consumer demand as well as further restaurant openings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Papps added: “The 2023 financial year saw Nando’s deliver a steady recovery to pre-pandemic sales and a return to operating profit driven by strong consumer demand for our flame-grilled peri-peri chicken supported by our brand and customer proposition.

“Despite the improved sales performance, cost pressures including higher energy, labour and food prices remained a challenge.”