Natwest told the BBC that just five people used the Ilkley site for personal banking, though it did have 87 businesses using it regularly.

The Shipley and Wetherby branches are also among 43 closing nationwide.

Demand for high street banking services has dropped as customers transition to online banking.

Ilkley town centre

The Ilkley branch will close on February 21 next year.

Staff at the 43 affected sites have been mostly redeployed within the business, with only six jobs at risk nationally.