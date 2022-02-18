Bonus pool for NatWest’s bankers increases from £200m to £298m as it swings to huge profit

The bank reported an operating pre-tax profit of £4 billion in 2021, up from an operating pre-tax loss of £481 million a year earlier.

During the year it put £1.3 billion back on to its balance sheet from the £3.2 billion put aside during the pandemic, including £341 million in the final three months of the year.

Shareholders are to receive £3.8 billion through a dividend of 7.5p a share, and a £750 million share buyback scheme was announced, which removes stock from circulation in an attempt to boost its price.

NatWest swung to a huge profit in the past year as the Government-backed bank released more money it held to one side during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This includes £1.7 billion to the taxpayer, with the Government owning a stake of just under 51%.

The bonus pool for NatWest’s bankers increase from £200 million to £298 million, it added.

Chief executive Alison Rose said it was a strong performance but sounded a note of caution for the year ahead for customers.