Natwest shutting another two Yorkshire branches among latest raft of closures

NatWest Group has said it plans to close another 19 branches, mostly in the early part of next year, the latest tranche of hundreds of banks that have closed in recent years.

The business said it will shut 18 NatWest branches and one Royal Bank of Scotland branch. Two of the closures are in Yorkshire, with the Bradford and Redcar branches set to close at some point in 2024.

The NatWest branches are mainly spread across England, apart from one in Pontypridd in Wales. All the NatWest sites will close in either the latter part of February or early March, the bank said.

Three of the sites are in London, with others in Birmingham, Maldon and Dudley, among others.

The one RBS branch that is set to close is on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow, though it will stay open until November 19 next year.

There has been a massive exodus of branches from the high street in recent years. So far in 2023 alone, banks have announced the closure of 578 branches across the UK.

The largest number of closures announced this year have been Barclays branches. The bank has said 185 of its sites are set to shut.

NatWest is second with 116 branches, followed by Lloyds (112), Halifax (72), Virgin Money (40), Bank of Scotland (28), Ulster Bank (10), TSB (nine), RBS (five), and Nationwide (one).

It comes as the average number of transactions made over the counter at NatWest Group branches fell 60% in the four years to January 2023. Customers have chosen to use mobile apps instead.

NatWest said: "As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it's faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives. We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren't right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

"We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them."

Full list:

London – Chiswick High Road – February 20

Redcar – High Street East – February 20

Bradford – New Line – February 21

Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21

Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22

Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22

Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27

London – Station Parade – February 27

Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28

Wednesfield – High Street – February 28

Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29

Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29

Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5

Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5

London – Piccadilly – March 6

Rochester – High Street – March 6

Dudley – Castle Street – March 7

Maldon – High Street – March 7

RBS branches