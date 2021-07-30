Natwest swings to profit of £2.5bn after a £707m loss last year

Chief executive Alison Rose says the results have been "driven by good operating performances across the group".

The bank said that operating profit before tax reached more than £2.5bn in the six months, a swing from a £707m loss in the same period last year.

It makes NatWest the latest bank to beat forecasts, following on from both Barclays and Lloyds earlier this week.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Analysts had expected NatWest to show profits of around £1.8bn in the half.

Their estimates were close, apart from one vital component.

Along with Lloyds and Barclays, NatWest set aside billions of pounds during the early days of Covid-19, in case it was needed during the ensuing economic chaos.

But the economy today looks better than it did then, allowing all three banks to dip back into these so-called impairment charges from last year.

NatWest decided to release £705m from its impairment pot, most of which - £605m - came in the second quarter of the year.

Chief executive Alison Rose said: "These results have been driven by good operating performances across the group, underpinned by a robust loan book and a strong capital position.

"Defaults remain low and, given the improved outlook, we have released a further £0.6bn of impairment provisions in the quarter.

"While we see the potential for a more rapid recovery, we will continue to take an appropriate and conservative approach as the government schemes wind down and the economy reopens."

The business said it will pay an interim dividend of 3p per share, returning £347m to shareholders that way.

The Government, which took a stake in the group during the 2008 financial crisis, will receive £190m of this.

NatWest will also buy back shares worth up to £750m from its investors.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you