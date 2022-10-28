Naylor Industries bounces back from pandemic disruption to deliver increase in turnover

Naylor Industries said it has reported an “encouraging” set of results for the year to February 28 2022, with acquisitions and organic growth both contributing to a year of strong growth.

Naylor’s turnover increased by 35 per cent to £69.8m, recovering from a pandemic-related 7 per cent fall in the prior year. During the year, the company made two acquisitions: Gainsborough-based Schauenburg Technical Solutions in August 2021 and Slaithwaite-based D&B Injection Moulding in February 2022.

As a result of these acquisitions, Naylor has added a permanent formwork system, Novoform, and a range of electrical glands to its product portfolio. Since the year-end, the company made the further acquisition of Burnley-based Tuffpipes.

Naylor also invested heavily in plant and premises over the year, with £5.7m of capital additions, including an automated concrete lintel plant at Barugh Green and a site at Garforth, near Leeds, for concrete fencing manufacture. Despite the disruption associated with integrating acquisitions and commissioning new equipment, profitability progressed steadily as the business emerged from the pandemic, with underlying profit before tax of £4.1m, compared with £2.9m the year before.

Naylor chief executive Edward Naylor said: “The year has been encouraging, with buoyancy returning to our core construction, utilities and infrastructure markets.

"Supply chains have been challenging, with cost increases and material shortages, but I think we have dealt with these reasonably well. We have been pleased to see the impact of recent capital investment in terms of increased productivity.”

Naylor is a fourth-generation family business with eight manufacturing sites across the UK, including three in the Barnsley area.

The company manufactures clay and plastic pipes as well as concrete products and employs 400 people. It serves customers in the infrastructure, utilities, construction and agriculture markets.