Nearly 300 homes set to be built as part of a supersize east Leeds development
Detailed applications by developers Taylor Wimpey and Cullen Land to build 293 properties in the middle quadrant of the East Leeds Extension (ELE) were given the green light on Thursday.
Known as Morwick Springs, these homes will form a small fraction of the overall ELE, which is being built across hundreds of acres of land along and around the new East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) road.
200 of the homes will be three and four-bed family homes, with 83 two-beds and the remaining ten one-bed properties.
Members of the council’s north and east plans panel voted in favour of the plans unanimously after a brief discussion on Thursday.
Responding to the decision, a spokesperson for Taylor Wimpey said: “We’re really pleased that councillors have approved our plans for Morwick Springs, which will be our first phase of new homes at East Leeds.
“This is a hugely significant development for the city which will bring our new range of modern, energy-efficient homes to the local market, as well large areas of green space, wildlife habitats and new community facilities.”
Last month, the LDRS revealed how Taylor Wimpey had agreed to use swift-friendly bricks in their homes on the ELE development, after a successful campaign by a local artist.
Helen Lucy, from nearby Cross Gates, sent the firm a handwritten booklet she produced, which explained how using bricks with small nesting holes could help boost the dwindling number of swifts in the UK.