Nearly 4,800 people filed their self-assessment tax returns on Christmas Day, says HMRC

Nearly 4,800 people filed their self-assessment tax returns on Christmas Day, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

While others were opening gifts or tucking into turkey, 4,757 people filed their tax returns on Christmas Day, ahead of the deadline for submitting online returns for the 2022/23 tax year on January 31.

HMRC also recorded 8,876 returns submitted on Christmas Eve and 12,136 on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The peak time was between noon and 12:59pm on Boxing Day when HMRC received 1,121 returns.

Nearly 4,800 people filed their self-assessment tax returns on Christmas Day, according to figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). (Photo supplied by HMRC)

In a statement, Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Our Christmas Day filers proved that there is no time like the present to get started on self-assessment, and with our online tool it can be a simple task that’s easy to fit around other festive commitments.

“There’s no need to delay, getting it done ahead of the January 31 deadline means less stress and longer to work out payment options. Get started today by searching ‘self-assessment’ on gov.uk.”

HMRC has resources online including video tutorials on YouTube, help and support on gov.uk, to support customers in completing their tax returns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can choose to pay through the free and secure HMRC app.

If customers cannot pay in full by the deadline, they may be able to set up a “time to pay” arrangement online if the amount owed is less than £30,000.

People should also watch out for scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone – even a tax agent if they have one. HMRC scams advice is available on gov.uk.

During December and January, the HMRC helpline is supporting customers who have queries about Self Assessment payments, refunds and who need help completing their tax return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman said: “For all other queries go online where you’ll find guidance, videos and tools that will help you. Go to GOV.UK and search ‘Self Assessment’.”

HMRC also provides a digital assistant which will help taxpayers find information, and if they can’t find what they are looking for they can ask to speak to an adviser. You can also access the digital assistant via the HMRC app.

The statement added: “The small minority of customers who require extra support or struggle to engage with us digitally can still speak to an adviser.

“Customers are reminded to include their bank account details on their tax return so they can get any repayment due quickly and securely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “It is important that customers let HMRC know of any changes to their circumstances. Customers can use the HMRC app to update their details including a new address or name.

"Customers also need to let us know if they’ve stopped being self-employed or need to change their business details. This can be done online at GOV.UK.”

HMRC provides funding to voluntary and community sector organisations so they can help people who need extra support with their tax. This includes claims such as tax credits or Child Benefit.

HMRC has committed £4.98m to help voluntary and community sector organisations until 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They help taxpayers make claims and understand and comply with tax obligations and offer support if they cannot use HMRC digital services.