Nenya: Fashion brand launched in Leeds by Ukrainian refugee to hold London pop-up shop
Yana Smaglo previously had a successful fashion and beauty business in Ukraine, but fled the country the day the war started, eventually making her way to the UK. Supported by a number of companies in Yorkshire, she was able to establish a new brand and launched ‘Nenya’ in a Sook outlet in Victoria Gate in Leeds last year.
The brand now has clients in over ten countries including the US to Italy and Switzerland.
Retail rental firm Sook, which provides flexible retail space in city centre locations, has again offered Ms Smaglo a unit in Islington Square, to continue its support for her.
Ms Smaglo said: “I am so excited to be taking my collection to London, this really is a brilliant opportunity for me to raise the profile of both my brand and Ukrainian fashion. I can’t thank the team at Sook enough for their ongoing support and giving me this amazing opportunity.”
Ms Smaglo has continued to return to Ukraine to source her fashion range and support the people still living in the war zone.
She added, “It is so important to me to continue to support both my country and its industries. Many of the fashion items are still cut by hand and the quality is very high.
"It is hard returning home though. No one there has any plans for the future. The biggest plan is to survive till the end of the war.
“I live in UK right now, but even for me the question of ‘where do you see yourself in 5 years?’ is really ridiculous. From the positive side, people started to look not just nice, but amazing, going to restaurants, dressing fancy. They try to enjoy life as much as possible, but the next day the bombing starts again, and it is getting less coverage in the world news.
“It’s a very hard situation in the economy right now. The prices grew 30 to 40 per cent, sometimes 50 per cent and it’s really having an impact. I can’t imagine how people survive on average salary there, so I want to do everything I still can to help people.”
Nenya will be showcasing on 23-29 October in Islington Square, Unit G2.2, 116 Upper Street, London N1 1UL. Pieces are also available to buy online through the Nenya website.
CEO at Sook, John Hoyle added, “We loved working with Yana last year, and this is another
opportunity for her to showcase her new collection in London.
“It has been brilliant being able to be part of her journey and to support her, and we look forward to seeing her in Islington there next week.”