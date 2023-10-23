After launching her new fashion brand Nenya in Leeds in October last year, Ukrainian refugee Yana Smaglo is showcasing her latest fashion range at a pop-up store in London.

Yana Smaglo previously had a successful fashion and beauty business in Ukraine, but fled the country the day the war started, eventually making her way to the UK. Supported by a number of companies in Yorkshire, she was able to establish a new brand and launched ‘Nenya’ in a Sook outlet in Victoria Gate in Leeds last year.

The brand now has clients in over ten countries including the US to Italy and Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail rental firm Sook, which provides flexible retail space in city centre locations, has again offered Ms Smaglo a unit in Islington Square, to continue its support for her.

Yana Smaglo (left) with MD of Sook John Hoyle. Photo by Roth Reed Photography.

Ms Smaglo said: “I am so excited to be taking my collection to London, this really is a brilliant opportunity for me to raise the profile of both my brand and Ukrainian fashion. I can’t thank the team at Sook enough for their ongoing support and giving me this amazing opportunity.”

Ms Smaglo has continued to return to Ukraine to source her fashion range and support the people still living in the war zone.

She added, “It is so important to me to continue to support both my country and its industries. Many of the fashion items are still cut by hand and the quality is very high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is hard returning home though. No one there has any plans for the future. The biggest plan is to survive till the end of the war.

“I live in UK right now, but even for me the question of ‘where do you see yourself in 5 years?’ is really ridiculous. From the positive side, people started to look not just nice, but amazing, going to restaurants, dressing fancy. They try to enjoy life as much as possible, but the next day the bombing starts again, and it is getting less coverage in the world news.

“It’s a very hard situation in the economy right now. The prices grew 30 to 40 per cent, sometimes 50 per cent and it’s really having an impact. I can’t imagine how people survive on average salary there, so I want to do everything I still can to help people.”

Nenya will be showcasing on 23-29 October in Islington Square, Unit G2.2, 116 Upper Street, London N1 1UL. Pieces are also available to buy online through the Nenya website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO at Sook, John Hoyle added, “We loved working with Yana last year, and this is another

opportunity for her to showcase her new collection in London.