Nestle trials electric shunter at York site as part of move towards net zero

Nestlé UK & Ireland has launched a trial of an electric shunter at its York site as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint.

Nestlé currently uses diesel shunters across its UK sites to move goods and trailers.

The Gaussin Electric Shunter, which is being used in the two-week trial, features battery-swap technology as well as the facility to charge opportunely. The ability to switch between charging methods ensures the electric shunter can be available on-demand across the dynamic, operational site.

Transport Project Specialist at Nestlé UK and Ireland Joe Hurst said: “We’ve just begun a two-week trial of a Gaussin Electric Shunter through its sole UK importer Compact EV.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to explore the use of electric vehicles on Nestlé’s York campus and has an important part to play in our Sustainability Roadmap and our journey towards net zero.

“Getting the trial up and running wasn’t without its challenges. This is new technology to the York site, and we had to ensure the safe implementation of the trial without impacting day-to-day operations. The physical logistics team has been key to ensuring the trial runs smoothly and of course, our shunter drivers who have undertaken new training and will be driving the electric vehicle throughout.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in this project so far. I hope everyone is as excited as I was to see the vehicle in action on site.”