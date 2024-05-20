Network Rail enters pioneering AI partnership with Yorkshire firm to improve nation's railways
Leeds-based Oakland is working on an AI knowledge management project as Network Rail looks to invest £44bn in UK railway infrastructure between now and 2029.
The organisation is seeking a 20 per cent reduction in delays, a 30 per cent increase in capacity, and a 70 cent decrease in carbon emissions as part of the investment strategy.
Oakland is helping Network Rail use AI to take information from its past projects to help inform its strategy.
Jack Evans, Principal Consultant at Oakland, said: “Network Rail saw knowledge management as a prime candidate for AI. By placing AI at the heart of the solution, they can unlock a wealth of possibilities to make a real, positive impact for years to come. This is a game-changer for sharing and leveraging knowledge across the organisation.”
Mo Momodu, Programme Manager for the Rail Infrastructure Centre of Excellence, said: “The deployment of generative AI capability within the learning from lessons library will transform the way we harness knowledge, enrich insights, and encourage cross-industry learning.”
Oakland has already worked with Network Rail for more than a decade.
It says Network Rail has valuable information stored in various formats, including PDF and video.
A spokesperson said: “The project harnesses generative AI capabilities to allow users to interact with the language model through a dynamic chatbot interface.
"This solution enables users to pose queries and receive tailored responses drawing from Network Rail's extensive library of thousands of learned lessons and valuable data sources.
"Powered by cutting-edge AI algorithms and Azure AI Services, it represents a significant advancement in knowledge management not just in the rail industry, but with the potential to be deployed across all sectors.”
