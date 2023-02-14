New 45-storey Leeds skyscraper could become Yorkshire’s tallest building as ambitious plans submitted

Plans have been submitted to create a new 45-storey skyscraper in Leeds which would become Yorkshire’s tallest building.

McLaren Living is seeking to deliver 464 residential build-to-rent apartments in the proposed building, which would be constructed alongside two new office buildings made by partner company McLaren Property and including 364,000 sq ft of commercial space.

McLaren wants to create the developments at Wellington Square, on Wellington Street and Lisbon Street in Leeds City Centre.

If granted permission, several existing buildings would be demolished to make way for the site.

An impression of what the building could look like, submitted with the planning application

One of the documents for the planning application puts the intended residential building height at 139m tall.

That would make it the biggest building in Yorkshire – overtaking the 37-storey 114m-high Altus House student accommodation block which is also in Leeds.

It is intended the residential skyscraper will include a sky lounge with panoramic views from the 45th floor, while the new office space will be capable of housing 3,500 workers.

The new mixed-use neighbourhood, designed by Glenn Howells Architects, will create a gateway to the West End of Leeds.

An aerial image of what the new residential skyscraper and office buildings could look like, submitted as part of the planning application.

Matthew Biddle, Managing Director of McLaren Living, said: “It is fantastic to continue to work with Leeds City Council and we are excited to share our plans for a landmark development for the city.

“Wellington Square will be a sustainable, permeable and vibrant new neighbourhood for the West End of Leeds, with placemaking and sustainability at its heart.

"We will be delivering much needed high-quality homes to Leeds, while providing new public realm and space.”

Tom Gilman, Regional Managing Director for McLaren Property, added: “Leeds is a rapidly growing city, with a strong reputation in financial and business services.

"The city is fast becoming a headquarters location and our plans will bring forward green, best-in-class, innovative commercial space, with health, well-being and sustainability at the forefront, creating workplaces where people gather, collaborate and thrive.”

McLaren Property established a full-time presence in the North of England by taking office space in Leeds and has a strong regional pipeline of projects, with developments worth around £700 million already in progress, including the 473-bed student accommodation scheme on the site of Leonardo Printworks in the Civic Quarter.

McLaren Living is also delivering in Leeds, bringing forward 375 build-to-rent units at the £85 million Beck Yard scheme, located in the South Bank Regeneration area, a rapidly emerging residential and mixed-use quarter, located in Leeds city centre.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The planning permission application was submitted this week and is open to public comments until March 17.