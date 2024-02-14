New apprenticeship launched in Yorkshire to address rail industry skills gap
Network Rail and its supply chain partners have joined forces to launch PlanBEE Rail, a new apprenticeship programme which aims to develop a “new generation” of multidisciplinary project managers, specifically trained to meet the changing needs of the rail sector.
The firms say apprentices will gain hands-on experience working on some of the UK’s most significant infrastructure projects, including the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme, the Digital Railway programme and Northern Powerhouse Rail.
Successful candidates will be based in York, Leeds, Doncaster, and Huddersfield and employed to learn on the job, with a starting salary of more than £22,000.
Tim Craddock, HR director at Network Rail Eastern Region, said: “PlanBEE Rail is a fabulous opportunity to start a dynamic career in rail - it is not just a standard apprenticeship programme; it's a strategic initiative to bring talent into the rail industry by working collaboratively with our supply chain partners.
“This approach ensures that our apprentices will not only gain a valuable qualification but will get the opportunity to work with a range of employers across the sector. In doing so, they will be able to develop the skills and understanding, necessary to become fully qualified project management professionals, with all the potential and opportunity that brings for the future.”
During the two-year programme, apprentices will undertake four six-month placements working for leading employers in the rail sector including Amey, Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Murphy, Network Rail, Transpennine Express, and Volker Rail.
Apprentices will also spend one day a week studying for a Level 4 Associate Project Manager qualification.
