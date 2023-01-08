The Nano Park Company, which specialises in creating combined workshop and office space across Yorkshire, has announced its new development in Armley has been fully let in “record time”.

The Nano Park Company bought the one-acre site off Pickering Street, Armley from the Yorkshire textile company James Hare in March 2020.

Building work on the project finished in Summer 2022, since which time all seven of the nano units and two 2,000 sq ft industrial units have become occupied.

Developers note that this has created 50 new and “sustainable” jobs for Armley.

Edward Marshall of the Bradford-based Nano Park Company

Edward Marshall of the Bradford-based Nano Park Company said: “We are incredibly proud that our latest Nano Park has been fully let before completion and in record time.

"This is a ringing endorsement of our Nano Park concept.

“This also marks another fully-let Nano parks in Yorkshire, underling the fact that we are leading the way in hybrid working business parks and are fast becoming the top name in small unit development.”

Bradford-based specialist construction company Percy Pickard Contractors, led by construction director Chris Balme, undertook the building work.

