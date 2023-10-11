New bp pulse ultra-fast electric vehicle charging hub opens in Hull to delight of city MP
The six new 300kW chargers on Hedon Road will enable 12 EVs to charge at once.
The site will be Hull’s largest ultra-fast EV charging hub to date and the new chargers use the latest technology to add up to 100 miles of range in around 15 minutes, depending on vehicle type.
Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK, said: "We are thrilled to open this new site in Hull, a city where bp has over 55 years of heritage. It’s another step forward for bp pulse’s vision of connecting the UK and delivering the EV infrastructure needed for the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.”
Karl Turner, MP for Kingston upon Hull East, said: “It’s fantastic to see bp choosing Hull for its latest EV charging hub. Investment like this is really important to give drivers more confidence to switch to an electric vehicle and this is a great step forward.”