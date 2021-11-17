New build-to-rent venture launched by Yorkshire property company to build 5,000 new homes

Casa by Moda.

The home rental brand Casa by Moda will provide one to four bedroom family homes. Casa says it will deliver an initial 5,000 new family homes for rent in target suburban markets by 2025, which will have a combined value of £1bn.

Some 200 Casa homes are already planned in the Yorkshire region, with the first set to start on site in Dean Beck, Bradford, next April and the first residents to move in before the end of 2022.

Rob Gill, head of acquisitions at Casa, said: “Casa by Moda has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to be able to share this terrific new venture with the public. Work is already underway at a number of sites so we can start delivering new homes as soon as next year.

“Our Casa locations are well connected, close to good schools, leisure and retail, as well as being just 40 minutes from key cities across the UK. Because we’re backed by a leading investor we are able to quickly progress new site opportunities with the aim of growing the Casa brand cross the UK.”

The neighbourhoods will be designed, developed and operated by Casa, which is part of Yorkshire-based leading build-to-rent brand Moda Living.

Moda’s parent company Yorkshire-based Caddick Group is responsible for the construction and delivery of the homes, as well as co-investing alongside leading global institutional capital.

Lydia Eustace, marketing director and head of wellbeing at Casa, said: “Casa by Moda will raise the bar for rental in the region, creating beautiful new family homes for rent. Our aim is to address the shortage of high-quality homes and improve the experience of residents let down by the current market.

“Changing the way people live for the better, all our residents will be offered on demand mental health services, access to wellbeing workshops and the opportunity to regularly connect with their neighbours.

"We know that 61 per cent of renters feel lonely and that doesn’t need to be the case. By connecting our communities together and offering secure tenancies of up to three years, we’re able to create long-term, integrated neighbourhoods.”

