New cafe granted permission to open in Little Kelham despite objections

The cafe will operate on Bakers Yard in Kelham Island from a unit that has been vacant since being built.

The unit – measuring just over 100m2 – will predominantly be a retail bakery, a planning document said, with a small food offering for sit-in customers.

Baker’s Yard Bakery will include the sale of baked goods like cakes, cookies and tarts, as well as sandwiches, toast, and cold food items such as granolas and salads.

It will be open between 8am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 9am to 10pm on Sunday.

The proposal has met with opposition during the process, however.

One of the main issues was the said opening hours and one objector argued that a cafe shouldn’t be open until 10pm.

Also, residents living nearby raised their concerns with the proposed extractor fans that would be leading directly onto neighbouring properties.