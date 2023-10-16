The first phase of a new multi-unit care facility, Alderbrook Care Home, is set to open its doors in Leeds later this year, creating more than 100 jobs.

Occupying the former Donisthorpe Hall site on Shadwell Lane, Alderbrook Care Home will provide specialist nursing care for adults living with complex mental and physical health needs ranging from acquired brain injury, stroke, complex dementia and schizophrenia to borderline personality disorder, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington's disease and spinal injury. The home will also care for residents with motor-neuron disease and provides respite and end-of-life care.

Opening in phases, Silver Lodge unit will provide 40 en-suite bedrooms with a further 20 due to open before the end of the year. The home’s total occupancy of 160 en-suite bedrooms will be available in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderbrook Care Home will feature lounge areas and dining rooms, an adult-appropriate sensory room, hairdressing salon, cinema and secure landscaped gardens.

Alderbrook Care Home. Andrew Holt (maintenance), Clare McCourt (home manager), Charlie Dowd (clinical deputy manager), Suzanne Cherry (nurse).

Home manager, Clare McCourt said: “Alderbrook is a beautiful care home that we know will become an asset to the local community, but above that, it provides substance - the building blocks to better care that help residents feel loved and valued.

“The home has been meticulously planned to ensure it provides accessible and functional spaces, high-spec equipment and menus that nourish - whilst forming staff teams that are specially trained to truly understand the conditions and dependencies of our residents. All things that make for a harmonious home environment.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our first residents into Silver Lodge and expanding the home this year and throughout 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded upon a "person-centred approach”, Alderbrook Care Home’s activities program is influenced by residents’ individual interests, ranging from chair yoga and bingo to jigsaw puzzles and karaoke, facilitated by a team trained in the latest care techniques to foster engagement and connection.

Donisthorpe Hall was a Jewish residential and nursing home which fell into administration in September of 2021. Prior to the site’s eventual sale to Belsize Healthcare Ltd, 49 residents were reocated following a two month trading perior.