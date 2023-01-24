New centre at York Minster to provide training in heritage craft skills

A new centre is being created at York Minster to train a new generation of workers who will repair and protect ancient buildings.

Work will soon start on a technology and works hub at the Minster, which is one of the two new facilities of the Centre of Excellence, a campus providing research, education and training on heritage craft skills.

The Centre of Excellence is a major project in the York Minster Neighbourhood Plan, which was ratified by City of York Council in June 2022.

The scheme is expected to be finished by mid-2024, and the arrival of Portakabin buildings will allow pre-demolition survey work to begin. The buildings will provide office and welfare accommodation for the works department which is currently housed in the Minster Stoneyard.

Enabling works have begun at York Minster following the arrival of two Portakabin buildings to the Minster precinct

York Minster and Shepherd Group, the owners of the Portakabin brand, have a long history of working together. York-based Shepherd Construction supported restoration work on the Minster Tower from 1967 to 1972, when six and a half miles of high tensile stainless-steel rods were inserted into foundations of the central and western towers.

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster, said: “The arrival of the Portakabin buildings today is an exciting milestone in the delivery of the Centre of Excellence and forms part of the enabling works ahead of construction starting in the Spring.

"We’re delighted to again be working with Shepherd Group to further enhance and preserve this incredibly significant monument for so many across the world and are very grateful to them for their support with this project through their sponsorship of the temporary facilities.”