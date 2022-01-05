New chairwoman appointed by Leeds-based Northcoders

Angela Williams: 'I am delighted to be joining Northcoders'.

Ms Williams will be succeeding Sandy Lindsay who is retiring from the role after four years as a non-executive director with Northcoders.

She is an experienced non-executive director with UK and international plc experience, working with both business to business and business to consumer companies across a range of sectors throughout her 30-year career.

She has held senior executive roles for companies such as British Airways, Sodexo, Centrica, Land Securities, and most recently was brought in as interim group chief people officer of Post Office offering her transformation and change expertise.

Chris Hill, founder and CEO of Northcoders, which is based in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle, said: “Sandy has been an instrumental part in the success and growth of Northcoders over the past four years. Her insight, experience and vision have been of huge value so myself and the rest of the Board thank her for her commitment and we wish all the very best.

“I am delighted to announce Angela’s appointment as she brings a wealth of experience that I know will add real value, especially as 2022 is set to be another transformational year for the business as we continue to roll out our expansion plans.”

Ms Lindsay said: “After a fantastic four years with Northcoders, I feel the timing is right to retire from the Board alongside a number of my non-executive positions.

"It has been a great pleasure working with the team during a period of such rapid growth, and particularly as the group reached an important milestone when we successfully completed our AIM IPO earlier this year.

"I’d like to thank my fellow board members for their collaborative spirit and continued support throughout my time with the business, and wish them all the best for the group’s very bright future.”

Ms Williams said: “I am delighted to be joining Northcoders at such an exciting time for the group, and to become a part of its mission to address the ever-growing digital skills gap across the UK.

"I very much looking forward to working with the board and the Northcoders team to continue the excellent momentum the Group has seen in the past 12 months, as it continues to deliver on the growth strategy set out at IPO.”

