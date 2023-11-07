'New chapter' as marketing business Yasper launches in Leeds with backing from Umpf agency

A new communications and marketing business called Yasper has launched in Leeds – backed by existing agency Umpf.

The company has been launched by PR professional Julian Pearce, who previously worked for the Social communications agency.

Mr Pearce is the majority owner of the business, with a stake owned by Umpf, whose founder and MD is Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasper is sharing office space with Umpf in Leeds as part of the arrangement.

The new business is majority owned by Yasper’s director and founder, Julian Pearce (left), with a stake owned by established business Umpf. The latter's founder and MD is Adrian Johnson (right). PIcture: David Lindsay

The new firm already has clients on its books and is offering services including media relations, digital PR, marketing and stakeholder engagement. A sub-brand called Y-content is offering copywriting, social media and website services.

Mr Pearce said: “Yasper represents a long-held ambition of mine to set up and run my own agency bringing together the knowledge I’ve gathered and my own ethos on good communications.

"I’ve lived in Leeds half my life and am proud to call the city my home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having delivered strategic communications advice for some of Yorkshire’s brightest and best brands, as well as major national organisations, I’m excited for this next chapter.

“Umpf coming on board and taking a stake in the business is the icing on the cake for me.

"Adrian and I started our PR careers at the same agency and I spent a spell working alongside him around a decade ago. I hugely admire their work and feel honoured to have been welcomed in by such a great team.”

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve known Jules for a long time and I jumped at the chance to help him set up Yasper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His experience, contacts and proven ability to grow a business is already bearing fruit and we’re very happy to have taken a stake in his business. In the coming weeks and months, we’ll continue to work very closely on a relationship that will provide significant value to both parties.”