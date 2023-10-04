All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

New Chinese street food and noodle bar opens at the Merrion Centre in Leeds

A new city centre Chinese street food and noodle bar has opened, creating seven new jobs.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

Mr Yang Chinese Street Food, on Merrion Way in Leeds, replaces Mi’s Noodles and is a new addition to the international cuisine experience at the Merrion Centre.

It aims to offer an array of authentic Chinese delicacies, featuring a selection of rice dishes, noodles, and dumplings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owner Kwong Ham Chiu said: “Having successfully run Mi's Noodles in this location, we saw an opportunity to introduce a fresh concept with Mr Yang's Chinese Street Food.

Most Popular
Mr Yang Chinese Street Food, a new Chinese and noodle bar, has opened at the Merrion Centre in Leeds.Mr Yang Chinese Street Food, a new Chinese and noodle bar, has opened at the Merrion Centre in Leeds.
Mr Yang Chinese Street Food, a new Chinese and noodle bar, has opened at the Merrion Centre in Leeds.

"By rebranding and introducing a new, exciting menu, we aim to cater to a broader audience while continuing to serve our loyal patrons.”

Charles Newman, associate director at Town Centre Securities, which owns the Merrion Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Yang to the Merrion Centre family. It’s unique concept and delectable menu will undoubtedly add to the vibrant and diverse dining scene in Leeds. We look forward to seeing the success and growth of Mr Yang within our flagship scheme."

Mr Ham Chiu added: "Our main goal is to attract more customers and promote Chinese food culture through Mr Yang.”

The new establishment includes seating to accommodate groups of all sizes.

Related topics:Merrion CentreLeeds