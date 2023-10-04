A new city centre Chinese street food and noodle bar has opened, creating seven new jobs.

Mr Yang Chinese Street Food, on Merrion Way in Leeds, replaces Mi’s Noodles and is a new addition to the international cuisine experience at the Merrion Centre.

It aims to offer an array of authentic Chinese delicacies, featuring a selection of rice dishes, noodles, and dumplings.

Owner Kwong Ham Chiu said: “Having successfully run Mi's Noodles in this location, we saw an opportunity to introduce a fresh concept with Mr Yang's Chinese Street Food.

"By rebranding and introducing a new, exciting menu, we aim to cater to a broader audience while continuing to serve our loyal patrons.”

Charles Newman, associate director at Town Centre Securities, which owns the Merrion Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Yang to the Merrion Centre family. It’s unique concept and delectable menu will undoubtedly add to the vibrant and diverse dining scene in Leeds. We look forward to seeing the success and growth of Mr Yang within our flagship scheme."

Mr Ham Chiu added: "Our main goal is to attract more customers and promote Chinese food culture through Mr Yang.”