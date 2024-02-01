New coffee and cocktail bar could be coming to Beverley if licence bid approved

Garnish could open in what was the Browns greengrocers in Beverley’s Wednesday Market.

Its licensing application lodged with East Riding Council states it plans to serve teas, coffees, soft drinks and alcohol along with breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The application, from Coopersbars Ltd, would see the Browns building brought back into use following the greengrocer’s closure.

The former Browns greengrocers in Wedneseday Market, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire. Picture is from Google Street View

The building has been advertised to let by Barker Property Consultations for a price of £25,000.

In its licence application, those behind Garnish stated they would also offer outdoor seating in the market square and stage occasional live music performances.

The application stated: “We wish to serve teas, coffees, soft drinks and alcohol both inside the premises and to tables located at the front of the building.

“We will be serving breakfast, pastries and cakes, lunches, afternoon teas and dinner in the evening.

“Occasionally we will have an acoustic musician to enhance the atmosphere of the building.”

Potential musical acts at the venue could include vocalists or guitarists, according to the application.

It also stated they may occasionally have a DJ playing music slight above background noise levels for occasional special events.

The applicants have requested to open the venue from 7am to just before midnight, seven days a week.

They have applied to serve alcohol during the same hours.

The application has also requested permission for the venue to play recorded music from 11pm until it closes while patrons finish their drinks and leave the premises.

The bid to get Garnish licence follows a separate application from MasterChef winner Eddie Scott for a new bistro restaurant in Highgate.