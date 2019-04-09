New commercial manager appointed by York City FC

York City Football Club has appointed Chris Pegg as its new commercial manager as it prepares to move to a new stadium.

In his new role, Mr Pegg will be seeking to maximise opportunities relating to the club’s departure from Bootham Crescent and imminent move to the new Community Stadium.

He joins the club from Langleys Solicitors.

“I was delighted to be offered the commercial manager’s role by York City Football Club,” he said. “The opening of the Community Stadium means it is an incredibly exciting time for the club - as well as the city as a whole - and I can’t wait to begin managing the relationships with the generous and supportive partners of the club, as well as developing the club’s presence in the city and throughout North Yorkshire.”

A spokesman said: “Chris brings over five years’ commercial and marketing experience with him along with experience in the retail, travel, healthcare and legal industries. He has a range of transferable skills and experiences to draw upon to support the commercial development of the football club.”

“I’m looking forward to developing key areas of the business and I’m excited for the challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “I’m proud to be part of the club’s unique heritage and am looking forward to shaping a bright future.”