New community interest company set to launch to help York businesses grow

York Angels CIC, founded by Huntington School alumni and venture capitalist Sam Hields, has already secured hundreds of thousands of pounds for York-based firms over the last 12 months and is now expanding.

Mr Hields said: “This is an exciting time to launch, we have been able to support several local tech firms to raise investment, and are now working with local investors keen to give back and help support start-ups in York. Our model is unique, we are a not-for-profit social enterprise set up to benefit the local economy and ecosystem.”

A launch event will be held at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall on the 24 April, which is sponsored by HSBC Innovation Banking and in partnership with Tech York. The event includes a York Angels keynote, flash talks, a panel discussion and networking.

