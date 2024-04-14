New community interest company set to launch to help York businesses grow
York Angels CIC, founded by Huntington School alumni and venture capitalist Sam Hields, has already secured hundreds of thousands of pounds for York-based firms over the last 12 months and is now expanding.
Mr Hields said: “This is an exciting time to launch, we have been able to support several local tech firms to raise investment, and are now working with local investors keen to give back and help support start-ups in York. Our model is unique, we are a not-for-profit social enterprise set up to benefit the local economy and ecosystem.”
A launch event will be held at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall on the 24 April, which is sponsored by HSBC Innovation Banking and in partnership with Tech York. The event includes a York Angels keynote, flash talks, a panel discussion and networking.
Co-founder and director, Ashley Mason, said: “The organisation is not just about money, it aims to help local entrepreneurs to build important networks and gain the support to scale successfully, with whatever funding model is best for them. We are very lucky to be working with some of the city’s most successful business people, who are keen to reinvest their wealth into supporting the next generation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.