New Decathlon store to open in York with gifts for first 100 customers

Opening on the site of the former Debenhams store in Monks Cross Shopping Park, the store opens on Thursday, October 27 at 12 noon.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 visitors to the new store will be gifted a Decathlon goodie bag with a £10 gift card amongst other surprises.

Situated over two floors, the new store will also create 20 jobs.

Decathlon UK has announced the opening of a new store in York, with gifts on offer for the first 100 customers to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roddy Pustoc’h, store leader at Decathlon York, said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new store in the vibrant and sporty city of York. With the Moors and the Dales on our doorstep, customers will be able to find everything they need for their next sporting adventure in store.

“Our mission is to help make sport more accessible for the many. From hiking and cycling to football and skiing, we have innovative products expertly designed by our team in France, with prices that will appeal to everyone.

"We’ve recruited a local team of sports experts to advise and assist customers on their journey both in terms of finding the perfect sporting solution and also where best to practise that sport in and around York.”

Decathlon also noted that the new store will sell eqipment for over 70 sports, including Decathlons Ecodesign range.

Advertisement Hide Ad