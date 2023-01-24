A new leadership team has been announced at East Yorkshire-based law firm Williamsons Solicitors, commencing what the team has titled a “significant restructuring process”.

Operations Director Neil Waterhouse and Finance Director John Auld will join experienced solicitors Sarah Clubley, who has been an owner-director and partner since 2000 and Jane Cousins who has held her owner-director role since 2016.

Further directorship appointments are planned for the spring as part of a wider management restructure.

Ms Clubley, who heads the family and childcare department, said: “We now have a core senior management team with a superb range of complementary skills. Both Neil and John bring niche experience to the firm which will help us move to the next level.”

The new directors at Williamsons Solicitors, left to right: Neil Waterhouse, Sarah Clubley, Jane Cousins and John Auld.

Neil Waterhouse spent 30 years working in corporate banking, including at HSBC, RBS and Barclays. He was more recently vice principal of East Riding College.

Mr Waterhouse said that his background made him well suited to the role at Williamsons. “As a senior business manager with the banks, I looked after numerous law firms, and while in the education sector, I focused on operational management.

“This has given me the experience to help Williamsons achieve further growth and develop key service areas. It is fantastic to have a new challenge with this well thought of and successful business.” he said.

John Auld is a chartered accountant and chartered tax advisor, who has worked for RSM and Smailes Goldie, along with firms in the South East and Harrogate.

He added: “Turnover has increased year on year and there is a great opportunity for Williamsons to build on its excellent reputation. I am very much looking forward to making a positive impact.”

Founded 131 years ago, the firm employs a team of 130 people, who work from its head office in Hull, as well as branches in Bridlington and Driffield.

Ms Cousins, who is head of residential conveyancing, wills and probate said: “The addition of Neil and John allows for a clearer division of responsibilities, while bringing specific areas of expertise to help us achieve our ambitions.”