New distribution space welcomed at Doncaster’s Unity
Acting on behalf of Waystone Hargreaves Land LLP, main contractor Caddick Construction has delivered Unit B at Unity in South Yorkshire within the targeted 10-month build programme.
Known as Doncaster 191, the new unit occupies a 10-acre plot within Unity Connect, one of the dedicated employment areas of the scheme.
Chris Metcalfe, project director at Hargreaves Land, said: “We are very pleased to announce the completion of Doncaster 191 and delighted with how the project has progressed over the course of the last 10 months. Caddick Construction has delivered a first-class distribution facility and we anticipate strong interest within the coming months.”
Launched to the market by joint agents Knight Frank and JLL, Doncaster 191 comprises a steel portal frame unit with profile metal sheet elevations and roof.
Internally, the property provides two floors of Grade-A office space, with 2 ground level and 18 dock level loading doors. The launch of Doncaster 191 comes at a time of high demand for new logistics facilities.
Doncaster 191 was delivered as part of a deal between Waystone Hargreaves Land LLP – the joint venture company behind the Unity development – and Aver Property Limited Partnership, a joint venture between Ergo Real Estate and NFU Mutual.
