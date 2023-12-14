New distribution space welcomed at Doncaster’s Unity

One of Yorkshire’s largest regeneration schemes has welcomed a brand new 191,000 sq ft distribution unit following completion last week.

Acting on behalf of Waystone Hargreaves Land LLP, main contractor Caddick Construction has delivered Unit B at Unity in South Yorkshire within the targeted 10-month build programme.

Known as Doncaster 191, the new unit occupies a 10-acre plot within Unity Connect, one of the dedicated employment areas of the scheme.

Chris Metcalfe, project director at Hargreaves Land, said: “We are very pleased to announce the completion of Doncaster 191 and delighted with how the project has progressed over the course of the last 10 months. Caddick Construction has delivered a first-class distribution facility and we anticipate strong interest within the coming months.”

Launched to the market by joint agents Knight Frank and JLL, Doncaster 191 comprises a steel portal frame unit with profile metal sheet elevations and roof.

Internally, the property provides two floors of Grade-A office space, with 2 ground level and 18 dock level loading doors. The launch of Doncaster 191 comes at a time of high demand for new logistics facilities.