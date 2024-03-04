New Era Square: Mediterranean restaurant and cocktail bar to open in Sheffield this summer
The new venue, including a 60-cover restaurant and a premium cocktail menu, is set to open in early summer with its name yet to be finalised.
It follows the recent opening of Panenka Bar & Grill in New Era Square, which is on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre close to Sheffield United’s ground on Bramall Lane.
Officials hope the mixed-used development, which also includes offices and student accommodation, can become “Sheffield’s answer to the vibrant Greek Street area in Leeds”.
Spokesperson Chris Beasley said: “Our aim is to further enhance New Era Square's reputation as a destination for an exceptional and vibrant social scene.
"We believe that our investment will not only enrich the square's diverse offerings but also contribute to Sheffield's overall appeal as a vibrant city for both locals and visitors."
Developer Jerry Cheung has previously said of New Era Square when it opened in 2021: “It blends the dynamism and energy of modern China and South East Asia with the best of Western culture.”
