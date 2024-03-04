All Sections
New Era Square: Mediterranean restaurant and cocktail bar to open in Sheffield this summer

A new Mediterranean restaurant and cocktail bar is to open in Sheffield’s New Era Square development following a £500,000 investment.
By Chris Burn
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:17 GMT

The new venue, including a 60-cover restaurant and a premium cocktail menu, is set to open in early summer with its name yet to be finalised.

It follows the recent opening of Panenka Bar & Grill in New Era Square, which is on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre close to Sheffield United’s ground on Bramall Lane.

Officials hope the mixed-used development, which also includes offices and student accommodation, can become “Sheffield’s answer to the vibrant Greek Street area in Leeds”.

The new venue will open in summerThe new venue will open in summer
Spokesperson Chris Beasley said: “Our aim is to further enhance New Era Square's reputation as a destination for an exceptional and vibrant social scene.

"We believe that our investment will not only enrich the square's diverse offerings but also contribute to Sheffield's overall appeal as a vibrant city for both locals and visitors."

Developer Jerry Cheung has previously said of New Era Square when it opened in 2021: “It blends the dynamism and energy of modern China and South East Asia with the best of Western culture.”

