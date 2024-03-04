New Era Square: Mediterranean restaurant and cocktail bar to open in Sheffield this summer

The new venue, including a 60-cover restaurant and a premium cocktail menu, is set to open in early summer with its name yet to be finalised.

It follows the recent opening of Panenka Bar & Grill in New Era Square, which is on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre close to Sheffield United’s ground on Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials hope the mixed-used development, which also includes offices and student accommodation, can become “Sheffield’s answer to the vibrant Greek Street area in Leeds”.

The new venue will open in summer

Spokesperson Chris Beasley said: “Our aim is to further enhance New Era Square's reputation as a destination for an exceptional and vibrant social scene.

"We believe that our investment will not only enrich the square's diverse offerings but also contribute to Sheffield's overall appeal as a vibrant city for both locals and visitors."