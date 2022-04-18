New garden centre at Tingley, West Yorkshire to provide economic boost for region

The 10,000 sq. ft. extension to Warehouse 3 at Tong Garden Centre has been created due to the need for additional storage space for both the existing Tong Lane site and for the Tingley garden centre which will open later in 2022.

"Due to impressive growth over the last 12 months, we need additional space to house stock to widen the range at Tong and to allow for further stock storage for the new build at Tingley," said Andy Mears, centre manager.

Left to right: Andy Mears and Chancey Woodrow

"With our ongoing commitment to an increasingly sustainable operation, we have invested in an electric reconditioned forklift truck, we have reused the original warehouse doors and the excavations from the foundations will be repurposed to make hardcore for future projects."

The warehouse expansion has been built by Yorkshire businesses, ACN Groundworks and A and J. Stead Structural Steelwork and Cladding. The project brings Tong's warehousing capacity to 24,000 sq. ft.