New Government-funded programme aims to drive innovation and growth in West Yorkshire SMEs

Leeds Beckett University is partnering in a new Government-funded support programme aiming to drive innovation and boost the productivity and resilience of West Yorkshire businesses.

Funded by West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, West Yorkshire Business Boost will have its base at The Knowledge Exchange business hub at Leeds Beckett University. Leeds Beckett academics in The Leadership Centre and Leeds Business School will provide expertise around innovation, growth and leadership development.

The programme is open to small and medium-sized enterprises across West Yorkshire and aims to provide knowledge, mentoring and expertise to support the sustainable growth of local businesses. It is designed and delivered by Exemplas with partners Leeds Beckett University, Chamber International, Medilink, and Sustainable X.

Dr Julia Morgan, head of The Leadership Centre at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We are proud to be partners in the new Business Boost programme and to welcome a new cohort of businesses into our wider community of support. We have extensive experience of working successfully with our regional SMEs.”

The programme has three services: Export, Innovation and Leadership.

The Export service is available for SMEs at any stage of their export journeys - providing support, advice and action plans. The Innovation service will work with SMEs to identify and overcome challenges and barriers to growth through the development of Growth and Innovation Action Plans.