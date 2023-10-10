A new cyber security event aimed at business owners is set to be held later this month at York’s Guildhall.

Organised by M﻿ade Smarter Yorkshire & Humber and presented by Punk Security and the North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC), the event will take place on Monday, 23 October, and is free to attend.

The Hack Attack event will simulate a live cyber attack on a business, with speakers including cyber security experts Daniel Oates-Lee and Simon Gurney, from Punk Security and detective Inspector Martin Wilson and Chantelle Whitham from the NEBRC.

Mike Pennington, business relationship manager at York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership, who helped to organise the event, said: “Businesses need to be aware of the real threats including ransomware, phishing that are taking place.

“I want businesses to safeguard against this type of cyber threat. I also want businesses to realise however small or large they are, they are all at risk to these people and it is happening more and more. If the business does nothing then one swipe of a cyber breach is all it will take to bring the business to its knees.”

One section of the event will focus on how businesses should respond if they are targeted by a ransomware attack, with another focussing on the local current threat landscape.

Northallerton-based Punk Security is an award-winning cyber security consultancy. The firm has partnered with the police-led NEBRC on the project.