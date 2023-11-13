New Holgate: Ex-B&B in York reopens as boutique hotel following 'quirky' £2m refurbishment

A former bed and breakfast in York has reopened as a new boutique townhouse hotel following a £2m refurbishment.

Local businessman Nick Bradley has reopened the New Holgate having purchased the site last year.

Arranged over four floors, the townhouse comprises of 12 individually designed bedrooms, which include three room types, King, Double and Luxury Family suites.

The interior of the hotel has been designed by Yorkshire interior design practice, Studio Two Interiors.

Mr Bradley said: “We are thrilled to have officially opened our doors and welcomed our first guests to New Holgate. We are proud to have brought a new addition to York’s hotel scene, creating a quirky, unique and luxurious townhouse where everyone can feel at home in our city.

“Having carefully restored the Grade II listed buildings, working with Studio Two Interiors to design the interiors, we are delighted with how our vision of combining hotel’s heritage and bringing it into the modern world has come to life.

“Our team are dedicated to giving our guests a warm, welcoming and personal service and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world. We are also developing exciting plans to be able to create a space for local businesses and residents to enjoy New Holgate.”

Zoe Wheatley, Co-Founder & Director at Studio Two Interiors said: “We are thrilled to have worked with New Holgate to design and restore the hotel.

The Whiskey Lounge in the hotel