CoCo Training Academy & Aesthetics is run by entrepreneur Jemma Spence, from Skipton, who founed her business in 2018.
Mr Spence grewup in the hair and beauty business working in her mother’s salon on Coach Street in Skipton.
She said: “People need to feel good about themselves and there will always be a demand for beauty treatments, so there is a need for more properly trained practitioners who can work with a high degree of skill and personable manner in this intimate area of health and beauty.
"I aim to teach not only the techniques but the ethos of the profession”.
More than 250 up and coming professional beauticians have already been trained by the CoCo Academy.
The academy has attracted students from as far afield as Iceland.
Ms Spence has also teamed up with local hotel owners to provide accommodation for students travelling from around the UK and Europe to attend her courses.
The newly refurbished clinic on Sackville Street features dedicated space equipped with six treatment beds for hosting a series of courses in a wide range of beauty techniques.