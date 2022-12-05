News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New home for North Yorkshire beauty clinic and training academy as firm outgrows its former premises

A beauty clinic and training academy for beauticians has taken on new premises in Skipton as the firm outgrows its Silsden location.

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago

CoCo Training Academy & Aesthetics is run by entrepreneur Jemma Spence, from Skipton, who founed her business in 2018.

Mr Spence grewup in the hair and beauty business working in her mother’s salon on Coach Street in Skipton.

Hide Ad

She said: “People need to feel good about themselves and there will always be a demand for beauty treatments, so there is a need for more properly trained practitioners who can work with a high degree of skill and personable manner in this intimate area of health and beauty.

Most Popular

CoCo Training Academy & Aesthetics founder Jemma Spence
Hide Ad

"I aim to teach not only the techniques but the ethos of the profession”.

More than 250 up and coming professional beauticians have already been trained by the CoCo Academy.

Hide Ad

The academy has attracted students from as far afield as Iceland.

Ms Spence has also teamed up with local hotel owners to provide accommodation for students travelling from around the UK and Europe to attend her courses.

Hide Ad

The newly refurbished clinic on Sackville Street features dedicated space equipped with six treatment beds for hosting a series of courses in a wide range of beauty techniques.

North YorkshirePeopleIceland