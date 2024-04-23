New industrial development set for Doncaster after sale of land agreed
Unconditional contracts have been exchanged with Total Developments Limited on the site, which is located at Woodfield Road in Balby. The site is currently allocated for employment use.
Subject to planning, the site could accommodate a high-quality industrial development with a potential gross development value of around, £30m including 233,500 sq ft of accommodation over five units. Keyland said a scheme of this scale would deliver around 95 construction related jobs.
Matthew Turnbull, land and planning manager at Keyland Developments, said: “South Yorkshire is in real need of new industrial and logistics accommodation to meet rising demand, and by unlocking this strategic site we are enabling a significant amount of square footage to be delivered to the constrained market. Additionally, development will generate lots of new jobs, during construction and beyond.”
Total Developments has commenced work on its Total Park development, which sits on adjacent land. Total Park will deliver 5 new units totalling 376,419 sq ft. The new land acquired from Keyland Developments will form the second phase of development.
