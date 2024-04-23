New industrial development set for Doncaster after sale of land agreed

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister-company to Yorkshire Water, has agreed the sale of a roughly 15 acre site in Balby, Doncaster, for the creation of a new industrial development.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:45 BST

Unconditional contracts have been exchanged with Total Developments Limited on the site, which is located at Woodfield Road in Balby. The site is currently allocated for employment use.

Subject to planning, the site could accommodate a high-quality industrial development with a potential gross development value of around, £30m including 233,500 sq ft of accommodation over five units. Keyland said a scheme of this scale would deliver around 95 construction related jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew Turnbull, land and planning manager at Keyland Developments, said: “South Yorkshire is in real need of new industrial and logistics accommodation to meet rising demand, and by unlocking this strategic site we are enabling a significant amount of square footage to be delivered to the constrained market. Additionally, development will generate lots of new jobs, during construction and beyond.”

Keyland Developments Ltd has agreed the sale of a roughly 15 acre site in Balby, Doncaster, for the creation of a new industrial development.Keyland Developments Ltd has agreed the sale of a roughly 15 acre site in Balby, Doncaster, for the creation of a new industrial development.
Keyland Developments Ltd has agreed the sale of a roughly 15 acre site in Balby, Doncaster, for the creation of a new industrial development.

Total Developments has commenced work on its Total Park development, which sits on adjacent land. Total Park will deliver 5 new units totalling 376,419 sq ft. The new land acquired from Keyland Developments will form the second phase of development.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.