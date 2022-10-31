New industrial park provide jobs boost for Yorkshire’s traditional industrial heartland

The business team behind Rotherham’s latest 40,000 sq ft business park said the development is attracting occupiers looking for modern warehouse units.Magna 34 Business Park, which was recently completed, offers 13 units ranging from 2,538 to 4,758 sq ft. Grinding and dressing tools manufacturer Tyrolit, welding technology firm K-Tig, Mercedes Benz experts DB Automotive, tool manufacturers Tyrolit and car dealership Trade Centre Yorkshire have each taken units, with three further units currently under offer, leaving just five units available.Kitty Hendrick from Knight Frank in Sheffield, which is marketing the development alongside CPP for owners Mileway, said: "The high specification accommodation is in an excellent position, close to Junction 34 M1’’“The speculative units provide modern, industrial space and we have already had an excellent response in terms of interest with the space suitable for a variety of occupiers addressing the lack of small industrial units available in Sheffield and Rotherham.”Max Pickering from CPP added: “There remains a significant lack of good quality industrial units available which has meant demand for these units has been very high. Occupiers are keen to take space that is modern and suits their needs for the upcoming years.