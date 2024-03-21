Novelty sensory putty retailer Slime Party UK has taken 14,291 sq ft of industrial and warehousing space at Redbrook Business Park, and will expand its staff with 10 new jobs this summer.

The firm said it had outgrown its existing unit on Industry Road in Carlton, Barnsley, and that it will use its new base to manufacture and distribute its range of 16 collectible sensory putties.

Ruby Sheldon, founder of Slime Party UK, said: “I set up Slime Party UK after the craze hit the UK in 2017 and my kids were trying to make it. I then devised a special compound for our products which means there’s the fun of slime, without the mess.

Slime Party UK upsize to Redbrook Business Park in Barnsley. Left to right: owner Ruby Sheldon and Knight Frank’s Kitty Hendrick.

“Since then our business has grown. In 2022 there were three staff, now its 16 and the move will bring 10 new jobs later this summer.

“Our former unit in Carlton had become too small and this new base offers racking space, the offices we need, further recruitment plans and allows easy access for distribution.”

Agents Knight Frank, acting for landlord Industrials, secured the new unit for Slime Party UK, which was started in the town in 2018 by Ms Sheldon, and has since manufactured more than 800,000 pots of putty to customers worldwide.

The firm supplies toy shops and stores across the world including Fenwicks, British Garden Centres and Toytown with the most distant clients being 13 toy megastores in The Lebanon.