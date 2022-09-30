Philip Bolson, who runs Mr B Hospitality and was previously the General Manager of the Grand Hotel in York, has agreed to be a judge for the awards.

Mr Bolson also sits on the York & North York Chamber Leadership Group.

The deadline for entries closes on October 14 in advance of the Yorkshire Tourism Awards taking place on December 5 at Headingley Stadium.

The event is being arranged by The Yorkshire Post to celebrate the best of the region’s tourism industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sponsors are also looking forward to the event.

Holiday home company Willerby is sponsoring the Sustainable Tourism Award. CEO Peter Munk said: “Willerby are delighted and proud to be sponsoring the Sustainable Tourism Award at the Yorkshire Tourism Awards. As a company, we’re fully committed to sustainability, and give careful consideration to the environment in all our operations.

"Our commitment includes a major programme of rolling out electric charging points across our business, installing two biomass boilers to heat our production facilities and save 1,000 tonnes of CO², and distributing a refillable water bottle to every employee to reduce single use plastic consumption. We’re also at the forefront of the drive to promote sustainability across the industry. We must all play our part to tackle the climate crisis, which is why this award – and recognising sustainable excellence in the tourism sector – is so important.”

UKcaravans4hire.com is sponsor of the Holiday Park or Campsite of the Year Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonner & Hindley is sponsor of the Hotel of the Year Award.

A spokesperson said: “Bonner & Hindley is honoured to take part in the Yorkshire Post Tourism awards which recognise and celebrate the people and places that make this region such a rich, vibrant, and exciting place to live, work and play. The visitor economy makes a significant contribution to our region, and we are delighted to take support these awards which acknowledge the important contribution those people and place make so that the Yorkshire magic can happen. ”