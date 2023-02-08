News you can trust since 1754
New management structure at Genesis Homes to drive housebuilder’s growth plans

A housebuilder has restructured its management team to support its plans for further growth.

By Greg Wright
17 minutes ago

Since its formatiom in 2017, Genesis Homes has grown from a 10 unit per year company to one building more than 170 new homes during the latest financial year.

In a statement, the company said: “To continue its rapid growth, with ambitions to build 300 properties each year by 2028, founder Nicky Gordon has promoted current Land Director John Blue to the position of Managing Director with the responsibility for overseeing the daily operations of the company.

“As a result, Nicky has moved into the newly created post of Chief Executive Officer and will be responsible for strategic planning, stakeholder relationships and expanding the business across the North West."

Chief Executive Nicky Gordon and Managing Director John Blue (

Mr Gordon said: “Genesis Homes has grown exponentially, even during the most difficult times of our generation, and we are absolutely thrilled with the progress the company has made and the positive impact it has had on local communities.

“John has proven himself as an incredibly competent, reliable and integral member of the team, and his knowledge and understanding of the sector, and the company itself, has been instrumental to our growth to date.

“I have the utmost faith in John’s ability to take control of the day-to-day business operations of Genesis Homes, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to progress under his direction.”

